Friday, December 01, 2023 – Tiffany Haddish could be legally restricted from consuming drugs or alcohol in the wake of her recent DUI arrest, which marked her second in less than two years.

Haddish, 43, was arrested last Friday in Beverly Hills, California in connection with DUI when officers found her sleeping in her automobile with the engine running, which was on the busy Beverly Drive at the time.

The Emmy-winning actress-comedian was previously taken into custody on January 14, 2022, in Peachtree City, Georgia after officers found her sleeping behind the wheel of her car.

She was arrested in connection with DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, as authorities believed she was under the influence of marijuana.

In new court docs reviewed by TMZ on Thursday, Georgia state prosecutors said they ‘want a court there to modify the bond conditions’ the Girls Trip star received in her 2022 arrest to prohibit her from using any drugs or alcohol, with weekly testing for both.

The comedienne is full of ‘regret’ after her arrest on suspicion of DUI charges, and is keen to shut down any suggestion she has an alcohol problem, according to insiders.

Haddish, who is relieved that no one was hurt by her ‘mistake’, is reportedly conscious of being defined by the incident.

‘Tiffany regrets that she is in the news for being arrested, but is grateful that nobody got hurt,’ a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘She is going to tackle it all head-on and get the right lawyers.

‘She doesn’t want this to define her or have people think she needs help. She made a mistake, and it is not because she has an alcohol problem. It was just a bad thing that she got herself into and she is working on moving on from it.’

The insider added: ‘She’s looking forward to getting back to work and heading into the new year with the outlook of finding new love and new film and TV opportunities.’