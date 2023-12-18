Monday, December 18, 2023 – English comedian and actor, Russell Brand has been quizzed by detectives investigating ‘further’ alleged historical sex offences.

The Metropolitan Police said that a man in his 40s, understood to be the comedian turned wellness guru, had attended a south London police station for a second time on Thursday.

The comedian, 48, was interviewed under caution last week over six allegations, following questioning in November over three ‘non-recent’ alleged sexual offences.

Back in September, Brand was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

The allegations that the Met is questioning Brand over are understood to be different to those made by four women in September.

He has always vehemently denied the claims made against him and claimed his relationships were ‘always consensual’

The allegations are said to have taken place during the height of Brand’s fame when he was working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

He denies the claims, which include allegations of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

Scotland Yard detectives are working alongside officers from Operation Hydrant, which is a police unit which responds to ‘non-recent’ sexual allegations after the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy – who is leading the police inquiry – said: ‘We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.

‘We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take, and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.’

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: ‘A man in his 40s attended a police station in South London for a second time on Thursday, December 14.

‘He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to a further six, non-recent, sexual offences.’

Last month, Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon said its internal investigation into the allegations raised against its former presenter was weeks away from being completed.

The claims span between 2006 and 2013, when he was working for Channel 4 on Big Brother spin-off shows Efourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth as well as on BBC programmes and starring in Hollywood films.

The BBC has also launched a review into the behaviour of Brand, who worked on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes from 2006 to 2008.

Ahead of the first accusations being made against Brand, he vehemently denied ‘very serious criminal allegations’.

He said in a video: ‘Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

‘To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question: is there another agenda at play?’

Brand said the ‘very serious allegations’ came amid ‘a litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks’.