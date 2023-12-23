Saturday, December 23, 2023 – Comedian Ali Wong has filed for divorce from her husband, Justin Hakuta, and she is citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

TMZ reported that in the documents she filed in Beverly Hills on Friday, December 22, the date of separation is listed as April 10, 2022. This was just days before they announced their separation online.

Ali and Justin share two daughters together, who are 8 and 6 years old — and Ali is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

In terms of spousal support and divvying up assets, the docs say Ali and Justin are currently in mediation and the intention is to resolve any issues themselves. Ali says they had a prenup, which she is now asking the court to enforce.

The couple met at a wedding in 2010 and tied the knot 4 years later. During their 8-year marriage, Ali has become a huge star in the world of comedy, while Justin made a name for himself as an entrepreneur, most notably as the former VP for GoodRx.

Last year, Ali posted about her amicable split and it appears the two are still on great terms. She even claimed earlier this year that they’re still “best friends” despite the falling out.