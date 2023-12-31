Sunday, December 31, 2023 – Controller of Budget, Dr, Margaret Nyakang’o has asked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to stop increasing taxes on employed Kenyans amid harsh economic times.

Speaking on Saturday, Nyakang’o warned that high taxes were eroding employees’ purchasing power.

She noted that the reduced purchasing power was responsible for the decline in taxes collected by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

“The shortfall in revenue collection results in delays in financing government programs, affecting the delivery of services to the citizens based on promises by the government of the day.

Nyakang’o recommended that the government, through the KRA, enhance revenue mobilizing strategies.

The independent officeholder advised President William Ruto to widen the tax base by creating more jobs

“These include creating more employment opportunities for the unemployed Kenyans and bringing more people into the tax bracket, unlike increasing taxes for the employed Kenyans, which erodes the purchasing power, resulting in counter-productivity,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST