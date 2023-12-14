Thursday, December 14, 2023 – The Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has urged President William Ruto and Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, to make the National Dialogue Committee Report public.

On Wednesday, CMD-Kenya chairperson Priscilla Nyokabi, said they are concerned about the lack of a comprehensive and transparent dissemination plan to ensure the report reaches a wider audience and stimulate constructive public discourse.

“The report generated from such dialogues is of paramount importance to the citizens, and therefore, its findings and recommendations must be widely accessible to the public,” Nyokabi said.

The CMD boss also rooted for the realization of the two-thirds gender principle, terming it a moral imperative for a democratic society that values equality, diversity, and the full participation of its citizens.

She claimed progress in actualizing the two-thirds gender principle has been slow, and the disparity in political and public representation remains a significant concern to CMD -Kenya.

