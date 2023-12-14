Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is a free man.

This is after was acquitted in the Arror and Kimwarer Scandal.

During the ruling, it was determined that the former CS did not have a case to answer despite the taxpayer losing Ksh63 billion.

“All the accused persons in this case are hereby acquitted under section 210 due to lack of evidence as a result of the reckless dereliction of duty by the prosecution,” the ruling read in part.

The former Cabinet Secretary was arrested alongside eight other individuals in July 2019 by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for embezzling funds that were meant for the two dams.

Rotich was arrested by Police after the then Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Haji ordered his arrest for flouting procurement laws and awarding the construction of the two dams to an Italian firm, CMC de Ravenna.

Haji accused Rotich of an exaggerated budget and the Italian firm was paid more money than what was initially required.

“It was established that the conception, procurement and payment process for the dam projects were riddled with massive illegalities,” Noordin stated then.

While calling for the arrest of CMC de Ravenna owners, Haji argued that the government had made partial payment for the dams that do not exist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST