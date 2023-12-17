Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Church members were filmed uprooting their church building and carrying it away allegedly after their pastor’s wife refused to serve them tea.

In a video shared online, scores of members are seen bending to lift the church building. They succeeded in lifting it up and are then seen moving it.

According to reports, they moved the church from the pastor’s compound to a different location because they visited and the pastor’s wife refused to feed them.

