Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has waived medical bills for all patients in five hospitals in Nairobi who have been unable to leave the facilities because of the bills.

The hospitals are; Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Mama Rachel Ruto Mutuini Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, and Pumwani College of Nursing and Midwifery.

In a statement, Sakaja also waived fees for families who were unable to pay funeral fees at the Nairobi Funeral Home.

“We have issued a waiver to all patients who had been unable to leave the hospitals due to medical bills as well as to families who have been unable to pay fees at the funeral home for the release of the bodies of their loved ones,” Sakaja stated.

The Nairobi County boss announced the waiver after holding a meeting with the Board Chairs and CEOs of the facilities.

According to Sakaja, the meeting addressed concerns in the health sector and laid plans for 2024.

“Met with the Board Chairs and CEOs of our County level 5 hospitals (Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Mama Rachel Ruto Mutuini Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Pumwani College of Nursing and Midwifery) as well as the Nairobi Funeral Home.”

“Thanked the leadership for the great improvements in service delivery and addressed concerns and plans for the new year,” Sakaja stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.