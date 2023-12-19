Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has shocked motorists after he disclosed plans to hike the charges for acquiring number plates.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Murkomen attributed the planned increase to the hiked cost of the metal plate and the need to support the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in delivering on its mandate.

According to the CS, Kenyans seeking to acquire new number plates may have to pay a higher amount, up to an excess of Ksh10,000, from the current Ksh3,000.

“If I bought a car for 1 million and I am told only Ksh10,000 for the number plate, I don’t think that is too much for it,” noted the CS.

“The cost of the metal plate has gone high. You cannot continue charging 1,000 that was charged maybe 10 years ago,” he added and divulged that he had formally tabled his proposal in Parliament, but it was yet to be subjected to public participation.

Currently, the NTSA charges car owners Ksh3,050 for new number plates and Ksh1,550 for a motorcycle.

Asked why has also increased charges for motorists who want to change colour of their vehicles, Murkomen noted that motorist who considers changing the paint colour and spending money on what he argued was a luxury can afford to pay for hiked number plate charges.

“By the time somebody has the luxury to change the colour of a vehicle, that person has the resources,” Murkomen claimed, adding that motorists pay for number plates once.

