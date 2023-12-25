Monday, December 25, 2023 – Four suspected thugs who raided a supermarket in Kisii town last week were ambushed and shot dead by suspected undercover cops in Nairobi’s Bububuru area on Sunday morning around 2:30 am.

A team of police officers from Buruburu police station who visited the scene said they recovered swords from the slain thugs aged between 20 and 30.

According to sources, the thugs were being trailed by men riding in a Toyota Probox before being ambushed.

Watch the video of the scene of the shooting incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.