Thursday, December 21, 2023 – The semi finals draws of the Carabao Cup has been concluded as Chelsea will battle Middlesbrough while Liverpool will face Fulham.

Recall that Liverpool were the final team to book their place in the last four with a victory at Anfield.

On Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp’s side ran riot against the Hammers, winning 5-1 thanks to goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and a brace from Curtis Jones while Chelsea reached the semi-finals with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Fulham also reached the last four via a penalty shootout. They beat Everton 7-6 on spot kicks after their match at Goodison Park ended 1-1.

Middlesbrough are the only non-Premier League side remaining in the competition.They cruised to a 3-0 win over Port Vale in their quarter-final on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Jonny Howson, Morgan Rogers and Matt Crooks.

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 25 at Wembley.

The first legs of the two semi-finals will take place on the week commencing January 8.

The second legs will then take place on the week commencing January 22.