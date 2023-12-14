Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Chelsea have been dealt a major transfer blow as their target Victor Osimhen is set to sign a new contract with Napoli.

According to Mail Online, the striker, who has scored six goals in 11 Serie A games this season is set to be rewarded for his good form.

Several clubs are reportedly in the market for a striker, especially Chelsea who have been eyeing a January move for the player.

Osimhen has scored an impressive 66 goals in 116 appearances for the Naples team after joining for a club-record fee of £69.5million from Lille in 2020.

His goal-scoring form helped the Partenopei win the Scudetto for the time in over three decades.