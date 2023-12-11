Monday, December 11, 2023 – Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly planning to sign taller players in January to address the lack of height in the squad.

Of the 10 outfield players that played in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Everton, only four were 6ft or over Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Cole Palmer, and Armando Broja. While centre midfielders; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher are not up to 6ft.

After the 2-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the possibility of Chelsea making new signings in January.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the manager’s plans are bigger than attacking reinforcement.

Poch wants a defender, a midfielder and a forward as he feels that the current squad is ‘imbalanced’. He also thinks that the squad is too short and wants taller players.

Chelsea feel that they can spend more money in the winter window. They could also generate money by selling Maatsen and Chalobah.

Kinsella adds that Pochettino does not face an immediate threat of getting sacked.