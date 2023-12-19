Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion, 55, no longer has “control over her muscles,” according to her older sister Claudette, 75.

Last December, the singer cancelled her world tour and announced that she has a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome.

Now her older sister has suggested that it may be a while before Celine returns to the stage.

Celine’s condition, which is progressive and incurable, causes the body to attack its own nerve cells and severely impacts mobility.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined,” Claudette told 7 Jours.

“She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’

She continued: “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

Claudette added: “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it’s 1 out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Celine’s family charity, Fondation Maman Dion, has been inundated with messages of support for the star.

Claudette said: “Some people have lost hope because it’s all illness that isn’t well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine!

“People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes.”

Claudette has previously revealed that despite working with “the top researchers in the field,” her sister has seen little improvement in her health.

She told Le Journal de Montreal: “We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.”