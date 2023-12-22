Friday, December 22, 2023 – Twilight star Robert Pattinson is engaged to his girlfriend, English actress and singer-songwriter, Suki Waterhouse after months of rumours.

Suki was pictured wearing what looked like a diamond engagement ring earlier this week.

‘They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,’ an insider told PEOPLE on Thursday.

They dished that The Batman actor, 37, ‘can’t wait to be a dad’ and his relationship with Suki, 31, is in a great place.

‘He’s so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky.’

The source said that pregnant Suki has a ‘special glow’ about her and ‘seems very happy.’

Suki and Robert, who both began dating in 2018, are expecting their first child.

Despite being together for the past five years, the songstress revealed in October that her and Robert only just moved in together. They’re both based in London.

During an appearance on the Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast, she discussed the April move and how she feels ‘very lucky’ to have a partner like Robert

‘[The move] doesn’t feel like that much of a crazy thing,’ she said. ‘And I’m very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos.

‘He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it’s like, charming. So I’m very lucky for that.’

Earlier this year, Suki told The Times that she is ‘shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years’ and that he still gives her butterflies.

‘I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me.

‘We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.’

On Monday, Suki was seen wearing a two-diamond ring on her left ring finger that many saw as a sign she’s engaged to Robert.

And a diamond expert has predicted that the ring would have set Robert — who has a reported net worth of $100 million — back round back around $330,000.

Neil Dutta, Managing Director of wedding and engagement ring specialists, Angelic Diamonds said: ‘Congratulations to Robert Pattison and Suki Waterhouse on their engagement.

‘Suki debuted a bespoke Toi et Moi engagement ring, worth £260,000 ($330,000). ‘The ring features a 2.5ct princess-cut diamond alongside a 2.5ct pear-shaped diamond set on a diamond pavé platinum band.’

The couple were first met with engagement rumors in 2020.

Last month, Suki confirmed that a baby is on the way as she referenced her growing belly during a concert.