Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Celebrity chef Guy Flieri has revealed he won’t be sharing his wealth to his kids when he dies.

In 2006, Guy won Food Network’s popular television competition show, “Next Food Network Star” and was awarded his own series, the Emmy nominated “Guy’s Big Bite.” Since that time, Guy has taken food television by storm as host of top-rated TV shows including the iconic, Emmy-nominated “Diners, Drive Ins & Dives

According to Forbes he is worth $70m. However, on Wednesday, December 13, he revealed that he doesn’t plan on allowing his teenage sons to get a free ride in life because of their last name.

“I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral,’ ” Fieri, 55, told Fox News.

“And I told my boys, ‘None of this that we’ve been … that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’”

The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” star told the outlet that by the time his kids complete school, he wants them to have multiple degrees and be self-sufficient.

According to the chef, his youngest son Ryder, 17, had issues with his decrees.

“My youngest son, Ryder, is a senior in high school getting ready to graduate, or you know, going to graduate in the spring,” Fieri explained.

“And he’s like, ‘Dad this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?’

He revealed he modeled his kids training to that of Basketball legend, Shaquile O’neal.

“Shaq said it best,” he stated.

“Shaq said it about his kids one time. He says, ‘If you want any of this cheese, you’ve got to give me two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate. So they’re on their way.”

According to the “80 for Brady” alum, his oldest son Hunter, who recently got engaged to professional pickleball player Tara Bernstein, is currently pursuing a master’s degree while also working for his famous dad.

“I think the kid’s going to explode,” Fieri stated, regarding his 27-year-old son.

In addition to his own children, Fieri and his wife, Lori, obtained guardianship of their nephew Jules Fieri after his mother passed away in 2011.

Fieri’s nephew is currently pursuing a music career while also studying law in Southern California.

This is not the first time the celebrity has spoken about his wish for his sons to be self-sufficient.

Talking with People, the multimillionaire chef revealed that each kid had to drive an older car for one year and not receive a ticket or have any accidents before they would be allowed to get a newer model.