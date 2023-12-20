Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – American celebrity chef and restauranteur Guy Fieri has said that he plans to die broke and leave his sons none of his multi-million dollar fortune unless they get at least two degrees.

The “Shaq said it best,” the “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” star who appeared on Fox News on Wednesday, December 19 said “If you want this cheese, you got to get two degrees.'”

Fieri who shares Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 17, with wife Lori, added that by two degrees, he meant they must also obtain a postgraduate.

He also said that he’s told his sons and his 22-year-old nephew, Jules, who he helped raise following her 2011 passing, to expect him to “die broke” unless they follow his rules.

Fieri added that he’s not going to let them take what he’s built and that his dad used the same tough love on him, telling him he’d be paying for his funeral.

Although his kids are doing well, Guy said his youngest son Ryder didn’t take the news sitting down as he found it unfair. He also said that he’s already pushing him to get an MBA when he’s yet to get past college.