Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – A suspected thief went to an electronic shop located at RNG Plaza in Nairobi Central Business District while disguised as a customer and stole a Samsung S23 ultra worth over Ksh 200,000.

A CCTV footage of the thief stealing the expensive phone has been shared on social media.

In the footage, the man is seen at the busy electronic shop making inquiries as an ordinary customer.

However, his mission was to steal.

One of the shop owners placed his Samsung S23 ultra estimated to be worth over Ksh 200,000 on the glass counter display as he served other customers in the busy shop.

The man picked up the phone and put it in his pocket.

He then pretended that he was picking up a phone call and left with the stolen phone.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.