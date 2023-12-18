Monday, December 18, 2023- Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of 33-year-old Michael Habel Onyancha, who died under mysterious circumstances on Friday night.

The deceased father of one was captured on CCTV entering a lady’s apartment on the fateful day that he died.

In the footage obtained from the apartment, the drunk man is seen struggling to climb the stairs as he follows the lady to her apartment after a night out.

The lady leaves him on the stairs for an unknown time before coming back to help him up.

According to a neighbour, there was a commotion in the lady’s house before Michael plunged 3 floors down to his death.

She informed the caretaker about the commotion and when they went to check what was happening, they found Michael lying on the floor.

He was still breathing and writhing in pain.

He was rushed to the nearby St Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The lady claims that Michael jumped to his death after she ordered him to leave her house.

However, Michael’s family suspects foul play in his death and accuses police at Kasarani of conspiring with the lady to do a cover-up.

Michael was working as a relationship manager at KCB Bank.

He leaves behind a wife and a three-year-old son.

Watch the CCTV footage.

