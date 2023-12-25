Monday, December 25, 2023 – A group of notorious thugs, who were plying along Eldoret-Iten Highway, were caught on CCTV refueling at a petrol station before fleeing.

In the footage, a petrol station attendant is seen fuelling their motorcycle, not knowing that they had an evil mission.

As soon as she was done fuelling, the thugs sped off without paying.

She tried to run after them but her efforts did not yield fruits.

They joined the highway and fled after fuelling fuel worth Ksh 2,000.

According to a social media user who shared the footage, the ruthless thugs carry out various criminal activities along the Eldoret-Iten Highway using the motorbike.

They are fond of fuelling in petrol stations around the busy highway and fleeing without paying.

Watch the footage.

