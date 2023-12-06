Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge has raised a red flag over the rate at which Kenyans are losing money they save in banks.

Speaking before the Senate Finance Committee, Thugge attributed the rising trend of Kenyans losing their hard-earned money saved in banks to the rise in digitization.

He acknowledged that the trend is a huge problem but revealed that CBK has moved in to stem the vice by putting in place legal and regulatory frameworks to reduce fraud risk.

The Governor was responding to questions raised by nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda who sought to find out what the monetary policy regulator is doing to address the situation following numerous complaints raised by Kenyans who had lost their money.

Thugge emphasised that the frameworks being put in place by the banks will have robust systems with adequate internal controls to detect, prevent and mitigate the risk of fraud.

The lawmaker also addressed the issue of predatory lending by rogue players in the financial services industry indicating that CBK has put in place measures to arrest the issue.

“We are proactive to find out which entities are doing this kind of business without a license,” he stated.

During the session, Thugge further revealed that only 32 digital lenders had been approved to operate in the country.

This came even as Kenyans continued reporting cases of privacy violations and extortionate interest rates charged by some unregulated players.

However, the lawmakers revealed that they were not fully satisfied with the responses given by the Governor and gave him 14 days to provide detailed responses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST