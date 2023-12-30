Saturday, December 30, 2023 – A social media user has shared CCTV footage of some young men who have been carrying out criminal activities within Eldoret town.

They have been breaking into stalls for the last three months, leaving business owners counting losses.

The suspected thugs were captured on CCTV breaking into a Wines and Spirits shop where they made away with alcoholic drinks.

They use a Toyota Noah during the robbery missions.

No action has been taken against the suspects despite the victims reporting the robbery incidents to the police.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.