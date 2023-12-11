Monday, December 11, 2023 – The alleged killer who stabbed a Catholic priest to death in a small Nebraska community has been identified.

Kierre L. Williams, 43, of Sioux County, Iowa, was arrested for killing Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, 65, during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, police said.

Williams was charged with homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony, the Washington County Sheriff announced.

Gutgsell, 65, placed a call to 911 around 5am, in which he told police that someone was attempting to break into the rectory.

Cops found Gutgsell injured and an alleged attacker inside and it is unclear what William’s motive was for killing Gutgsell.

Gutgsell was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his stab injuries, church officials said.

The suspect was taken to Washington County Jail and the sheriff’s office said that the investigation is ongoing.

‘He is not from the area. He is not from Fort Calhoun or even Nebraska as far as we know about,’ sheriff’s officials said.

The statement from the local church said: ‘The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time.’

‘Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time,’ the church’s statement read