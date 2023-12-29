Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Cardi B appeared to deny rumours of a reconciliation with her estranged husband, Offset, after the pair spent Christmas together with their children.

A post by Thee Pop Feed claimed, “Cardi B has officially [taken] Offset back after 12 days.”

Shortly after, blogger Ken Barbie responded with scepticism by sharing a meme from “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” featuring Kandi Burruss. “You just made that up,” the reality TV star stated.

The Grammy-winning artist, 33, later took to X to ‘like’ the meme that shut down rumours they were back together.

Despite their split, the pair spent Christmas with their children.

While the reason for their breakup hasn’t been confirmed, Cardi seemingly hinted that the Migos rapper was manipulative throughout their marriage.

During an Instagram Live on Dec. 15, she stated, “He like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl. He knows, yesterday, I could’ve been out… You been f**king feeling yourself, you b**ch a** n**ga ‘cause of your b**ch a** album and s**t, and you really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years.”

Cardi continued, “It’s so crazy that I gotta go to the f**king internet because whenever the f**k I tell you something, you don’t take it seriously. I’m so tired of it. I’m so f**king tired of this b**ch a** n**ga.”