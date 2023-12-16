Friday, December 15, 2023 – Cardi B has slammed her estranged husband, Offsett, in an emotionally charged video rant amid their nasty split.

In an Instagram Live video, Cardi accused Offset of treating her badly. She also said he’s ungrateful and she’s tired of his behavior.

The pain was evident in her voice as she said she’s done a lot for Offset over the years, only for him to play games with her when she’s at her most vulnerable.

She also took shots at him with social media posts.

She wrote on X today, Dec. 15, “@OffsetYRN you a bi**h a** nikkaa …and trust me imma f**kin take it there!”

She followed that up with a post highlighting how she’s been “tried” by someone.

“Mufukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn,” she wrote.

Recall that Cardi announced she was single earlier this month after they both unfollowed each other on social media.

Watch Cardi slam Offset in the video below.

I feel Cardi B pain and even though I'm a man , women need to understand that a love that respect and add value to your life is what you need to settle for not for all the gifts after cheating and showoffs after disrespect

— Ikay.hub (@Ikay_vyb) December 15, 2023