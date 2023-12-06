Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – American celebrity couple, Offset and Cardi B have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A quick check on their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday morning shows that the rappers are no longer following each other on the platform.

Both of them have also shared cryptic messages on their Instagram Stories, with Cardi saying that she’s going to start putting herself first.

“You know when you just out grow relationships,” Cardi wrote in her first message.

On a second slide she added, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Offset shared a post on his stories that seemingly showed he only trusts himself and not other people.

He posted a video of Al Pacino in the movie Scarface.

“Hey, f—k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!” Al’s character shouted in the clip

The couple secretly married in 2017 and have since welcomed two children together.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 but the two got back together in October.

In June 2023, Cardi publicly blasted Offset after he claimed she cheated on him.