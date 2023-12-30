Friday, December 29, 2023 – While Cardi B has made it crystal clear that she’s not back together with Offset following their nasty split, they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

Cardi B and Offset were spotted out in New York City on Thursday, December 28, and it looked like they were enjoying each other’s company all day long despite going to strategic lengths not to be pictured together. A fan however gave their game away.

The same woman posed in a snap with Cardi and then another one with Offset, pinpointing their location at the same store.

Cardi was wearing a pink hoodie and long red pointed nails, and the same look makes an appearance on her IG Stories later, as she butters bread at the city’s famous Torrisi restaurant.

Offset was also in the same emoji hoodie from the fan selfie earlier, posing for another fan snap on the Big Apple streets.

This is coming after Cardi unleashed an expletives-riddled tirade, accusing the rapper of treating her poorly. She also stated that they were done and dusted.