Monday, December 4, 2023 – The two car dealers who went missing on Friday after taking a Prado to a potential client have been found.

According to reports, the Prado hit an Uber driver on Sunday night in Juja and sped off.

The Uber driver decided to give the Prado a chase along Thika Road.

As the dramatic chase ensued, the occupants in the Prado shot in the air to scare him away but he continued chasing after them.

The Prado lost control in Kahawa Wendani and rammed into a barrier.

Two men and a lady came out of the vehicle with guns and forcibly boarded a boda boda.

They shot in the air, leaving the members of the public scampering for safety.

After reaching Kahawa Sukari, they threatened the boda boda rider with a gun and took off with the motorbike.

One of the missing car dealers was found in the abandoned Prado.

His hands had been tied and his mouth covered with a piece of clothing.

He informed members of the public that the carjackers had been demanding ransom from his family after he was abducted on Friday.

He was rescued and the car taken to Ruiru police station.

His fellow car dealer who was also abducted has been found.

The abductors have since been arrested and taken to Juja police station.

Below are updates from Sikika Road Safety.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.