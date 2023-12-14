Thursday, December 14, 2023 – The Canadian government has issued a travel advisory to Kenya due to the recurrent power blackouts that have plagued East Africa’s biggest economy over the last year

In an advisory issued by the Canadian high commission in Nairobi, it urged its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” should they find themselves travelling to Kenya during the upcoming festive season.

The Canadian government identified, among other issues, terrorism, high levels of criminal activities, frequent power outages, and unsafe public transport systems and roads as some of the factors that could endanger the safety of its citizens.

In Nairobi, Canadians have been advised to steer clear of city estates such as Eastleigh, Kibera, and Pangani, owing to high cases of violent crimes.

Canadian travelers have similarly been urged to refrain from displaying signs of wealth or carrying substantial amounts of money.

Additionally, they have been encouraged to safeguard their financial resources and essential travel documents by not storing them in the same location while exploring Kenya.

They have likewise been advised against leaving their foods and drinks unattended when frequenting entertainment joints and warned of local con artists defrauding foreigners.

