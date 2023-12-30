Sunday, December 30, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has dared Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to call for nationwide anti-government demonstrations tomorrow.

In a statement, the UDA senator said Kenyans have confidence in President William Ruto’s leadership.

“We don’t understand why he (Raila) says he wants to call for a demonstration, but we want to ask him if he wants to organize a demonstration, he shouldn’t wait until next year; he should start tomorrow because the citizens have faith in the government of President William Ruto,” said Cherargei.

The Nandi Senator went on to say that the opposition leader should be thanking the Kenya Kwanza administration for not defaulting on external debts.

“I think the time for scaring Kenyans is over, he should even be grateful. You see, other countries default on their debt, but Kenya has not defaulted because we have been able to repay our public debt, which has troubled many nations,” Cherargei added.

Raila, on December 26, said he would call for another round of nationwide demonstrations if President Ruto fails to address the cost of living.

The opposition chief pointed out that Kenyans are facing financial struggles as a result of the high cost of living.

“I want you to have a Merry Christmas and enter the new year in a good way. In the new year there will be a lot of things and we will blow the whistle,” Raila stated.

