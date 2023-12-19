Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – A suspected thief was captured on CCTV installed at an apartment located along Ngina Road in Dagoretti stealing.

He accessed the apartment at night when most tenants were asleep and started stealing shoes left on the verandah.

He put the stolen shoes in a black garbage paper bay and left, not knowing that he was being captured on CCTV.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.