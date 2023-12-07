Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Detectives based in Kilifi have arrested two men believed to be drug dealers ferrying 477 Kgs of bhang estimated to be worth Ksh 14 million.

The two suspects namely George Nitti and Raphael Mbithi were nabbed at Swallows area in Kilifi South, following intelligence reports.

They were transporting the bhang in a Toyota Harrier registration number KDK 020 B.

The suspects were taken to police custody as investigations continue.

Cases of drug dealers ferrying drugs in expensive cars are common nowadays.

They prefer using expensive SUVs to avoid police traps, especially in roadblocks.

However, police have intensified the war on drugs using intelligence reports.

