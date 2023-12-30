Friday, December 29, 2023 – A businessman has revealed how he repaid a woman who his brother dated for 14 years then dumped after she had helped his family.

He tweeted: “My Elder brother had this lady he dated for 14 years.

“This lady tried for my brother and our family so much despite she didn’t have much but a small provision Shop which my brother always took out.

“My brother later left her to marry someone else.

“In 2018 I reached out to her only to discover that she had lost her shop and now has no business.

“I rented her a big Shop and stocked it with provision worth 4.5 Million Naira.

“She has grown that business to a small super market in Kubwa.

“Each time I think about this I feel Good.

“I pray she finds someone who will be worth her time.”