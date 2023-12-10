Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Burna Boy had a show in Berlin, Germany on Saturday night, December 9.
During his performance, he warmed the hearts of many as he conducted a gender reveal for a couple.
The couple and the crowd went wild in jubilation as soon as he opened an envelope and brought out the slip where the gender was written.
The couple is expecting a boy.
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>