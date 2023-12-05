Monday, December 04, 2023 – Burna Boy has become the most-streamed artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa on YouTube according to a new data shared on Monday, December 4.

The Top Charts, a music rating platform revealed that Burna Boy’s songs racked up an impressive 2.52 billion streams, dethroning Tanzania’s music icon, Naseeb Issack, known as Diamond Platnumz, who now holds the second position with 2.37 billion streams.

Other singers in the ranking include Davido with 1.40 billion views, Flavour Nabania with 1.15 billion views, Ckay with 1.23 billion views, as well as the iconic P-Square music group with 1.12 billion views.

The list continued with Tekno with 995 million views, and Rayvanny from Tanzania rounding with 972 million views.