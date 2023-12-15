Friday, December 15, 2023 – American actor, Andre Braugher died aged 61 after a months-long battle with lung cancer.
The Chicago-born actor – best known for his work on Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine – passed away ‘from a brief illness’ on Monday, December 11.
His representative has now confirmed Braugher was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months before his death, reports The New York Times.
Braugher played the role of Detective Frank Pembleton on 100 episodes on Homicide: Life on the Street, which he appeared on from 1993 to 1998
He played Raymond Holt on 153 episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which he appeared on from 2013 to 2021, garnering four Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on the series.
He had won two Emmys in his career: in 2006 for his role of Nick Atwater in Thief in the category of lead actor in a miniseries or movie; and for his work on Homicide: Life on the Street in 1998 in the category of lead actor in a drama series.
In his career, Braugher was nominated for a total of 11 Emmys, including other projects such as Men of a Certain Age, Gideon’s Crossing, and The Tuskegee Airmen.
The actor is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Ami Brabson; their three sons Michael, Isaiah, and John; his brother Charles Jennings and mother Sally Braugher.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>