Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – Britney Spears has shared an explicit video from a beach getaway following news that her estranged father had his leg amputated.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday evening, hours after her father’s amputation was made public, to share a video of herself naked while enjoying an outing on the beach.

The Grammy-winning singer, 42, said that the reel was taken from a vacation around “three months ago”.

“I run around the island naked,” she wrote in one clip.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the singer’s father Jamie Spears – who she publicly feuded with over the 13-year conservatorship he headed – had his leg amputated about a month ago.

Jamie Spears, 71, underwent an amputation on his leg after undergoing five surgeries on the leg after it was infected, leading to an extended stint in a hospital, TMZ reported.

Sources told the outlet that Britney has felt sympathetic to the plight of her father and “once even talked about sending him money to help him out,” paving the way toward a potential reconciliation.