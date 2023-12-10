Sunday, December 10, 2023 – British Airways bosses have apologised for telling cabin crew members what bras to wear under new ‘transparent’ uniforms following complaints from passengers.

According to Mail Online, the see-through blouses were issued as part of a new uniform, unveiled earlier this year, designed to ‘take the airline into the next chapter’ and for a non-binary crew.

BA heralded the launch as ‘marking a new era’ for the airline, but now some of its female staff have hit out at the ‘cheap’ look of the uniform,while others complained that passengers were commenting on their underwear.

Executives have now backed down and removed stipulations on what underwear is worn.

A source said: “It’s been a humiliation for crew asked multiple questions by travellers about their bra.”

Official guidance had said: “Undergarments should be plain white or nude, with no lace, patterns or writing.”

The British Airlines Stewards and Stewardesses Association has now told them: “The eagle eyes amongst you may have noticed that the ‘Underwear’ Standard that was somehow to be ­applied to Female Ground Staff and Cabin Crew, has mysteriously but thankfully disappeared.

“That we even had to raise this issue at all beggars belief.”

The airline told The Sun:

“We’ve removed a recommendation from our uniform guidelines and will continue to listen to our colleagues about what works best for them.”