Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Damson Idris has cautioned black men against trying to humble black women by being disrespectful.

The British actor took to his Instagram Stories to write:

“I see so much unprovoked hatred towards black women today by predominantly grown black men. Especially towards our young stars that are just trying to do their thing.

“The compulsion to humble these women perhaps makes you feel like more of a man. I promise you, you aren’t men to us.

“A new year is approaching. Grow up.”