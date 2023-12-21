Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – A man suffered an embarrassing moment at his daughter’s wedding when his trousers fell down while he was walking his daughter down the aisle.

The woman is now issuing a unique public service announcement on TikTok to future brides.

“Make sure whoever is walking you down the aisle is wearing suspenders for this one reason,” Sarah Grundman-Connors, 36, says in a voiceover of a video of her from her wedding.

Sarah shared a video of her dad Leonard Grundman, 74, accompanying her down the aisle at her 2021 wedding at The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park, NJ.

She tells PEOPLE that the two were about halfway to the altar when her dad turned to her and whispered that something was wrong.

“He told me that he was losing his pants,” she recalls. “I squeezed his hand and said hold them up with your right hand we are almost there, and before we knew it, they were on the floor.”

“The photographer 100% captured the moment- bent over, full moon,” she continues.

Sarah explains that her dad had rented a suit for her wedding and was excited to get dressed up.

Then about two weeks before the wedding, her dad got sick and lost some weight. But she says no one realized he lost so much that his pants didn’t quite fit anymore.

“A lot of the times when you rent a suit, there are no belt loops,” she says. “My dad has actually never been a suspenders guy, but the pants had loops and fasteners on each side that you could pull and tighten. All throughout my first look and family photos, they had held up pretty well, but over those two or three hours they must have come loose.”

When Sarah’s brother Chris – who was also officiating the ceremony – saw what was happening Sarah says the two of them locked eyes in disbelief. Then, she remembers the room growing silent. The only thing she recalls going through her mind at the time was praying that her dad’s underwear were clean.

She adds that her dad is a naturally funny guy, but at that moment he was shocked.

“I was totally fine, I just wanted to make sure my dad was okay,” Sarah says. “As soon as he pulled his pants up and smiled, the entire room erupted in laughter and applause. I raised my flowers to signal we were okay and continued our walk.”

She adds: “If you were sitting on the aisle you had a front-row seat to the show. But for people standing towards the sides and middle they didn’t see it. After talking with my guests at cocktail hour a lot of them thought I had tripped and fell because of people gasping.”

Although it’s been a few years since her big day, Sarah explains that she decided to post the video for a good laugh and to remind all the brides getting married next year to make sure whoever walks them down the aisle is totally prepared.

“I knew my dad would not care if I shared it and it has honestly become one of the best memories of my wedding day and for my family,” Sarah says. “We love retelling the story and now that it is over and done we can look back and just smile.”

She adds: “Life is too short and I really wanted my wedding day to be laid back and really fun. I think that was one of the best ways it could have started to keep that theme going.”

Watch the video below.