Thursday, December 14, 2023 – A tragic scene unfolded for fans of Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique as he collapsed onstage in the middle of a performance and died.

Pedro was performing at a Christian event on Wednesday night, when he suddenly fell to the floor unconscious.

Footage shows Pedro on the edge of the stage interacting with the crowd and singing the song “Vai Ser Tão Lindo” when he appears to lose his balance, falling backward in front of his band and crashing to the ground.

After he collapsed, folks rushed over to help him as the horrified crowd watched in shock.

The 30-year-old Pedro was rushed from the concert venue to a nearby medical clinic, where he was pronounced dead and his record label, Todah Music, says he suffered a massive heart attack.