Friday, December 08, 2023 – The Metropolitan Police has arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of the murder of Lianne Gordon, who was shot dead in Hackney, east London.

He was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Ms Gordon, who was found with gunshot wounds with two others, died in front of her 16-year-old daughter as she tried to protect her children from ‘gangsters.

Her next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

The two other people, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: ‘This arrest demonstrates the progress the investigation is making and I hope it gives the local community confidence in the commitment we made on Wednesday to finding those responsible for Lianne’s murder and holding them to account.

‘I am extremely grateful for the support from our communities to date and this has been crucial in driving the investigation forwards. As DCI Yorke outlined, we continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

‘You will continue to see police, both specialist and local officers, in and around the Clapton area over the coming days as this investigation continues.

‘We also have additional officers on patrol across Hackney to provide reassurance in response to this incident, to prevent further violence and to support of our faith communities during Hanukkah.

I would urge any residents with concerns to speak to my officers – they are there to assist you.

‘An investigation was launched after police were called at 6.28pm on December 5 to reports of a shooting outside an address.