Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a Catholic school in west London on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

More than 70 firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze at London Oratory School in Fulham, southwest London around 10am this morning. The Met police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested at 11.15am.

The fire is now under control and no injuries have been reported, the London Fire Brigade said.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: ‘Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a school on Seagrave Road in Fulham.

‘An atrium is alight in a four-storey building with basement.

‘The Brigade was called at 10.11am and is still at the scene.

‘Fire crews from Fulham, Chelsea, Kensington, Wandsworth, Hammersmith, Clapham, Lambeth and Soho fire stations are in attendance.

‘The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.’

The London Ambulance Service, which is on the scene, urged residents to close their windows.

Posting on X, the ambulance service said: ‘We have an incident response officer and hazardous area response team on standby at the fire in Fulham.

‘Please avoid the area if possible and close your windows if you live nearby.’

A nearby shopping centre and some residential addresses have been evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Surrounding roads have been closed and the public are being asked to avoid the area.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: ‘Police don’t know at this stage whether there are any injured persons inside the school.

‘The cause of the fire is currently unknown and will be investigated.

‘A nearby shopping centre and some residential addresses have been evacuated as a precaution.

‘Road closures are in place. Please avoid the area at this time.’