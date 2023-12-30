Friday, December 29, 2023 – British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has risen in the Ring Magazine’s latest heavyweight rankings after his latest victory against Otto Wallin.

Joshua’s proposed next opponent, Deontay Wilder had a significant drop in the ranking after he suffered a defeat to Joseph Parker in Riyadh last week. This result led to the British leapfrogging the American and taking his number two position.

The ‘champion’ top spot is held by Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, while Tyson Fury is currently ranked number one beneath him. Joshua, Zhilei Zhang, and Joseph Parker secure the next three (second, third, and fourth) positions, respectively.

See The Full Ring Magazine Heavyweight Rankings Below…

Ring Champion: Oleksandr Usyk

1: Tyson Fury

2: Anthony Joshua

3: Zhilei Zhang

4: Joseph Parker

5: Filip Hrgovic

6: Frank Sanchez

7: Jared Anderson

8: Joe Joyce

9: Deontay Wilder

10: Agit Kabayel