Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Energy Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir, has been ranked as the worst-performing Cabinet secretary in President William Ruto’s cabinet by a poll conducted by TIFA.

According to the survey that was released on Wednesday, Chirchir, who has been grappling with public dissatisfaction over increased fuel prices and power outages, received a performance score of 19 percent.

In comparison, his Gender counterpart, Aisha Jumwa, scored slightly higher at 23 percent.

National Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u was rated as the third worst-performing Cabinet Secretary, securing a score of 24 percent. He shares this ranking with counterparts Zachariah Njeru of Water and Land’s CS Alice Wahome.

Other Cabinet Secretaries in the bottom 10 include Florence Bore of Labour (25 percent), Rebecca Miano of Trade (27 percent), Moses Kuria of Public Service (27 percent), Peninah Malonza of EAC (27 percent), and Simon Chelugui of Cooperatives Development (31 percent).

At the same time, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki emerged as the top-performing Cabinet Secretary with a commendable 65 percent approval rating.

Following closely are Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi (62 percent), Education’s Ezekiel Machogu (58 percent), Transport’s Kipchumba Murkomen (57 percent), and Health’s Susan Nakhumincha (57 percent).

The survey was conducted on 3,009 respondents between November 25 to December 7, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST