Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – A 16-year-old girl, Machaka Radebe, was found dead two days after she was declared missing in the Free State, South Africa.

Machaka’s body was discovered with a stab wound in an open field in Bloemspruit in the early hours of Monday morning, December 4, 2023.

Machaka was last seen by her brother on Saturday afternoon, December 2.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, who confirmed the development in a statement said the siblings were asleep at their home in Rocklands and when her brother woke up, he noticed that Machaka was not in her bedroom.

“He tried to call her but her mobile phone was answered by an unknown male demanding cash or his sister will die,” Kareli said.

Kareli said the brother called his mother and they reported the matter at the Kagisanong police station where a case of kidnapping was opened.

Police are appealing for information that can assist in the investigation into Machaka’s murder.

They are urged to contact Colonel Bolsiek on 082 466 8530.

Meanwhile, police in the Free State are pleading with teenagers to stop providing or sharing personal information with unknown people online.

“We also wish to advice young girls not to agree to meet with anyone they met on social media,” Kareli said.