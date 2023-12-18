Monday, December 18, 2023 – President William Ruto’s younger brother, David Samoei, tied the knot on Friday in a star-studded event held at Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nyeri.

The ceremony was attended by high-profile leaders including the President and First Lady Mama Rachel.

It is now emerging that behind the scenes, the wedding was marred with drama despite the glitz and glamour that was displayed on the big day.

One of David Ruto’s elder brothers had opposed the wedding but Ruto’s mother insisted that it must continue.

Word has it that David’s brother opposed the wedding because the lady had been his ‘mpango wa kando’ for a long time.

Both David and his mother only came to know this later as reported by one of the local dailies.

The Head of State looked uneasy during the wedding.

Observe his body language in the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.