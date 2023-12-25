Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and late singer Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41.

Bobbie Jean’s mother, Jane Carter, disclosed this to TMZ.

She said she’s distraught at the sudden death of her daughter, who died Saturday morning, Dec. 23, in Florida.

The exact circumstances behind her death remain unclear.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she told the outlet.

“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Jane added, “However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Bobbie Jean was a fixture on the reality TV series House of Carters. She also worked closely with Aaron, serving as his wardrobe stylist when he was on tour.

Bobbie Jean reportedly suffered from substance abuse over the years, and she was arrested as recently as June after she allegedly stole stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby. Officers also found a container in her purse that later tested positive for fentanyl.

Bobbi Jean’s tragic death comes just over a year after Aaron was found dead at his Lancaster, California home. He was 34.