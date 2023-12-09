Saturday, December 9, 2023 – President William Ruto’s intention to appoint Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) in his government has been dealt a significant blow following the Court of Appeal’s insistence that the positions are unconstitutional.

In a ruling delivered by Court of Appeal judges Kathurima M’inoti, Mumbi Ngugi, and Francis Tuiyott, the three stated they were not satisfied that their appeal would be rendered worthless if they didn’t stay the judgment by the High Court.

“Taking all the foregoing into account, we are not persuaded that the applicants have satisfied us that their appeal will be rendered nugatory if we do not stay the execution of the impugned judgment by the High Court,” read part of the ruling by the appellate judges.

“Having failed to satisfy both limbs under rule 5(2) b of the Court of Appeal rules, this application fails and is dismissed with costs to those of the respondents in the four applications who appeared and opposed the applications. It is so ordered,” they ruled.

The application was filed by CAS nominees led by Kenya Kwanza digital strategist Dennis Itumbi following the initial ruling by the High Court.

