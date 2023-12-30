Friday, December 29, 2023 – “Bling Empire” star Jessey Lee has secured a huge legal victory over his ex-wife, Crystal Hoang Lee who accused him of abusing her and their kids.

Jessey’s ex-wife had filed for court-ordered protection from him earlier this month, leveling shocking allegations of violence against him.

Crystal, who was once married to Jessey and has 2 children with him, claimed he hit one of their kids because the child wouldn’t go to sleep. She also accused him of causing her to suffer a miscarriage, but her docs didn’t go into further detail on that allegation. In the end, the judge dismissed all allegations for lack of evidence.

In her restraining order request, Crystal also accused Jessey of hitting her, leaving their family to go off and gamble, and uprooting the kids. We should mention, a Texas judge had already awarded temporary full custody to Jessy before Crystal even filed for the TRO.

Crystal’s request for a restraining order against Jessey has now been dismissed by a judge who also denied her request for a TRO.

Commenting on this, Jessey’s attorney James Daily told TMZ;

“It’s deeply concerning to witness how the media can be swayed by sensationalist claims, especially in light of the overwhelming evidence against Crystal Lee. Found guilty on 73 counts of contempt, her actions not only sought to unfairly malign Jessy Lee’s character but also blatantly disregarded the well-being of their children. Jessy, known for his gentle and loving nature, has been a victim of malicious defamation, an attempt to overshadow his true identity as a devoted father and respected businessman.”